NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are struggling to keep warm as cold Canadian air seeps into the area.

With temps in the 30s Tuesday morning, gusty winds will make it feel like the teens, and in the city, it will feel like 16 degrees. Snow flurries will be possible in areas north and west, but nothing heavy should be expected.

It will clear out completely by Wednesday and remain that way until Friday evening. Temps will be in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming up on Thursday, and rain will again affect the weekend.