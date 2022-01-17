NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm that brought snow to most of the tri-state area Sunday evening had turned to rain for much of the New York City area, Long Island and New Jersey by early Monday morning. But we’re not in the clear just yet.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect through Monday morning for Northwestern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

There were still concerns over flooding and strong winds in our area as the storm headed north.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo was live in Long Beach, Long Island with the latest early Monday:

Coastal flood advisories were in place Monday morning for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island, Westchester and southern parts of Long Island, as well as many areas along the New Jersey coast.

Wind advisories were in effect for the five boroughs, much of Long Island, coastal Connecticut and the New Jersey shore. Expect 25 to 35 mph winds, with gusts up to 55 mph in some areas.

Rain was expected to taper off before sunrise Monday in the city and points south and east of the city.

Snow over the northern and western suburbs will gradually change to rain and continue until mid-morning.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was live in Mahwah, New Jersey with the latest conditions early Monday:

We could see another mix of rain and snow showers toward lunchtime as the system spins back inwards while it slowly moves away from our area.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s later Monday morning, before gradually falling back into the 30s later in the afternoon.

Precipitation was expected to end completely in our area by late Monday afternoon.

Below-freezing temps will return Monday night, causing any standing water on the roads and sidewalks to freeze.