NEW YORK — After remnants of Fred left the area early Thursday, Tropical Storm Henri is now the storm to monitor closely this weekend.

We’ll see scattered showers work their way in Friday afternoon as a front passes through the region and low pressure continues to drift into the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures Friday will be close to seasonable with an afternoon high of 84 degrees in the city, low 80s for the suburbs.

All eyes will be on Tropical Storm Henri this weekend as its expected to pass close to us.

A tropical storm watch, a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are all in effect across much of the area for the next few days, especially on Long Island and Westchester.

The exact track and speed of Henri will determine the effects this storm will have on our area.

Late Saturday night and into Sunday is when we’ll see the heaviest rain and strongest winds as Henri passes our area, with Eastern Long Island likely to feel the brunt of the storm.

Tropical force winds might be felt even in New York City as soon as Saturday night.

Sunday we’ll likely see heavy rain, with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet possible in parts of Long Island. Dangerous rip currents and high surf will arrive Sunday afternoon and last into Monday as the storm slowly move away from the region.

The New York City area could still see strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and rain totals of 1 to 2 inches.

Long Island could possibly see between 2 and 4 inches of rain or more.

With the strong winds could come downed tress and power lines, as well as power outages.

Once the storm arrives in New England, there is a chance it will slow down, keeping the unsettled conditions around on Monday.

We must stress that the exact track, timing, and intensity of Henri is far from being set in stone. For that reason, rainfall amounts, peak winds and any storm surge have not yet been determined.