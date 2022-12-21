NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend.

High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing as a storm system approaches the area from the west. Rain will be heavy at times into the evening as low pressure gets closer to the region. Winds will be gusty from the south as milder air rushes in. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds early as the storm system passes through the region. Temperatures will start off well above average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. But then temperatures will plummet into the low 20s by late in the evening Friday as winds rapidly shift to the northwest.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will continue to push arctic air into the New York City area. The high temperature will be 25 degrees in New York City and in the low to mid-20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and bitter cold as arctic air remains draped over the region. The high temperature will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and less windy as high pressure will center itself over the tri-state area. The high temperature will be around 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and still cold with temperatures in the mid-30s for much of the region.

