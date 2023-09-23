NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to bring rain and gusty winds to the tristate area Saturday.

New York City will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain throughout the weekend, with long durations of rainfall at times, the National Weather Service said. A break from the downpour can be expected Saturday afternoon before picking back up in the late evening hours.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during several high tides Saturday afternoon into Sunday, along with a high risk of life-threatening rip currents, large breaking waves, and rough surf at Atlantic-facing beaches.

Wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph are expected, with 40 mph gusts along coastal locations happening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Sunday.

Monday will see even more rain, though at a much lower intensity. The remainder of the week is dry and cool with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.