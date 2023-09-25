NEW YORK (PIX11) – Low pressure will continue to linger over the tri-state area keeping unsettled weather for the early part of the workweek.

We can expect periods of rain Monday afternoon with gusty northeast winds. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 61 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers as low pressure will slowly drift away from the area. The high temperature will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures that will continue to be below average over the region. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will still be below average. The high temperature will be 68 in the city and upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with an early shower possible followed by late-day clearing and a high of 67 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.