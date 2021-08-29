Tracking Ida: How the storm will impact NY, NJ

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just a few mph short of the 157-mph needed for Category 5 status.

With powerful winds and dangerous storm surge in New Orleans and other parts of the state, more than 200,000 people were without electricity, according to reports.

Heavy rain, destructive winds, and flash flooding will continue throughout the day as Ida makes its way further inland. Tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings will remain in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, it’s a quiet scene across the tri-state region. The abundant cloud cover suppressed temperatures across the city, which kept highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead to the week, there are a series of fronts that will bring more unsettled weather to our area.

That said, there is a chance of a passing shower or storm Sunday night with overnight temps in the low 70s and areas of fog. Warmer air is slated to arrive Monday with highs in the 80s. The humidity will also be on the rise as well, making it feel oppressive.

However, it will not meet the threshold of a heat advisory. There’s also a chance of scattered showers and storms after 5 p.m. After a wet finish to Monday, you can expect some relief on Tuesday. So far, it looks like we are on track to finish in 4th position for wettest August and the 2nd wettest meteorological summer on record.

We brace ourselves for remnants of Ida Wednesday into Thursday. A stationary front will team up with tropical moisture to bring heavy rain to the region Wednesday into Thursday. There will likely be flooding and gusty winds, which could pose a problem for the commute. Part of the region may get up to a few inches.

In other news, Tropical Storm Julian formed on Sunday. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Julian has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving NE at 24 mph. Julian is expected to become post-tropical by Monday evening and is not expected to make landfall in the United States.

Also, Tropical Depression 10 is still swirling in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. It still has the potential to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days.

Finally, there’s also an area of showers and storms off the mid-Atlantic coast that we’ll continue to closely monitor. Currently, it has a 10% chance of development.