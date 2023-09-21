NEW YORK (PIX11) — The delightful stretch is ending on Friday as a storm system with tropical characteristics makes its way toward the region. Whether it officially becomes a tropical storm or not, it will bring a lot of rain and strong winds across the tri-state region during the weekend.

Along coastal sections, beaches will be battered with rough surf, causing beach erosion, and low-lying areas will probably deal with tidal flooding.

Skies have already started to feature some high clouds associated with the storm to our south on Thursday night. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to around 60 degrees in the city, while a few outlying spots end up in the 40s.

On Friday, any sunshine in the morning will fade behind clouds. However, the day will remain dry, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

Rain is expected to arrive late Friday night and ramp up on Saturday morning. Torrential downpours will be possible through at least the midday period and may cause some street flooding on area roadways.

The rain may let up a bit in the afternoon, but the chance of showers will continue into the night. In addition to the rain, the winds will be gusting upwards of 50 mph along coastal sections. High Wind Warnings have been issued for much of the Jersey Shore, which may expand into Eastern Long Island.

Due to the heavy rain and brisk northeasterly winds, temperatures will likely stay in the lower 60s all day on Saturday.

While most of the heavy rain will occur on Saturday, the risk of showers will continue on Sunday. as the tropical system will linger around the region. There may be a few downpours around, but any rain that would occur looks to be on the moderate side. Also, the winds will back off, but it will still be breezy. Expect highs to be in the mid-60s.

Things should start to improve on Monday. A few more showers may linger around, but the clouds may begin to break through, allowing for some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s. We may have to wait until Tuesday before seeing a dry day, but it will be excellent as a northerly wind keeps temperatures in the mid-60s.