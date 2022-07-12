NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scattered gusts of wind up to 70 mph are possible. Frequent lightning is also expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of New Jersey. The warning, which includes Hackettstown, Beattystown, Vienna, Andover and Long Valley expired at 6:15 p.m.

Hail in the region under the thunderstorm watch could be up to quarter size, forecasts show. In the region under the tornado warning, it could be golf-ball sized.