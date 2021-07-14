Hot, humid Wednesday with a chance of showers

Get ready for the heat.

High pressure will be in control of the weather Wednesday as warm temperatures return to the region. Expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon, but can’t rule out the chance of showers in the evening.

We’ll see a high temperature of 88 in the city, low 90s over inland sections, mid 80s in coastal spots.

For the rest of the week, it will be all about the heat. Temperatures will climb to around 90 and it will likely feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by Friday. Thursday looks to stay dry, but the risk of the thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Friday.

Oppressive humidity will continue through the week. With heavy rain on the way, and saturated ground from previous storms, flash floods are possible.

The summer-time pattern will continue into next weekend. It will be partly to mostly sunny with the risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The humidity will remain to be on the high side, but it may take a break heading into next Monday.