Wet morning clears for bright, windy Wednesday

A storm moving through the southeastern region will brush the tri-state area, bringing some rain. A cold front brings in a chilly air mass on Thursday, and that could set the plate for some snow during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve as a warm front lifts across the region.

Tuesday’s rain lingered across areas east of the city on Wednesday.

Skies will quickly clear out, but the winds will pick up during the day from the northwest. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s, but as winds gusts to over 20 mph in the afternoon and evening, it will feel more like around the lower 30s in the afternoon and 20s at night.

A dry cold front passes late Wednesday night cooling temperatures down for Thursday. Highs will only top out at around 40 degrees during the day.

A warm front will slide across the region late Thursday night into early Friday.

Some moisture will ride along the front and it will be just cold enough to produce some snow. It remains to be seen if the snow accumulates as the ground temperature is expected to be around the mid 30s at night.

The storm should be over by daybreak on Christmas Eve. The rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.

A weak disturbance will cross through the region on Christmas Day. While it may start out a little wintry at the onset for northern areas, it will be a light rain event. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Beyond Christmas, forecast models indicate additional unsettled weather sometime between Sunday and Monday.

All options are on the table as this storm will be capable of producing snow as well as rain in the region. As of now, the uncertainty is very high due to the lack of a consensus between the models, and it will be watched closely.