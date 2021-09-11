Sun-filled Saturday kicks off a gorgeous weekend

An area of high pressure will bring a beautiful string of days that may continue into early next week. Through the weekend temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s. A weak frontal boundary may approach heading into next week, but it looks to only bring some clouds around.

The only issue will be along the coast. Hurricane Larry is making its way toward Newfoundland, Canada, but it has stirred up the Atlantic Ocean bringing in some dangerous rip currents along the beaches. The high surf is expected to last through the weekend.

Saturday will absolutely be a gorgeous day featuring nothing but sunshine from sunrise to sunset. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

The winds will shift more southwesterly on Sunday and that will bring in warmer temperatures around. Expect highs to climb into the mid 80s. A weak frontal boundary will approach from the north and bring in a few clouds around.

The front will meander around on Monday keeping some clouds around. Despite the cloud cover, it will remain to be a very warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Only an outside chance of shower will be possible late in the day.

Heading into Tuesday, a storm system will bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.