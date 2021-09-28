Cooler Tuesday with gusty thunderstorms possible

NEW YORK — After a warm start to the week, a cold front will bring a few scattered showers along with a few gusty thunderstorms. Cooler air will follow behind and it will linger around through the rest of the week.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler as Canadian high pressure will begin to approach the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny with clouds in the afternoon as a weak front will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 65 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will start off chilly in the morning as high pressure bring more cool air into the area. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 68 in the city, upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature of 73 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued below average with a high of 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.