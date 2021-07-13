Humid and muggy Tuesday with thunderstorms possible

A meandering frontal boundary coupled with a lot of tropical moisture from the south brought more rain to the tri-state area Monday night,

The front will still be around on Tuesday. While there will be a fair amount of clouds limiting temperatures to around 80 degrees, it will remain to be on the very muggy side. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms toward evening. The normal high temperature in Central Park is 84 degrees.

A frontal boundary will come back on Wednesday creating a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ahead of it, it will be a very warm and humid day as temperatures climb into mid-80s.

For the rest of the week, it will be all about the heat. Temperatures will climb to around 90 and it will likely feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by Friday. Thursday looks to stay dry, but the risk of the thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Friday.

Oppressive humidity will continue through the week. With heavy rain on the way, and saturated ground from previous storms, flash floods are possible.

The summer-time pattern will continue into next weekend. It will be partly to mostly sunny with the risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The humidity will remain to be on the high side, but it may take a break heading into next Monday.