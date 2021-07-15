Heat advisory Thursday as heat, humidity continue

NEW YORK — It’s all about the heat for the rest of the week.

High pressure will continue to bring warm humid air into the tri-state area for the next several days.

A heat advisory is in effect for New York City, northeastern New Jersey, and Long Island. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again be above average with a high of 90 in the city, low 90s over inland areas, upper 80s over coastal spots.

The heat will continue for Friday. Temperatures will climb further into the lower 90s, with the heat index climbing further into the upper 90s. A slow-moving cold front will approach the northeast and it may spark several late day showers and thunderstorms especially for areas north and west of the city.

Through the weekend temperatures trail back down into the 80s as a cold front approaches. That frontal boundary will bring in a good deal of clouds along with the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, some these storms could contain torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

Eventually the front should sweep through Sunday night allowing the humidity to finally ease. There could still be thunderstorm on Monday afternoon, but the day, overall, will be much better. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.