Chilly, sunny Thursday before mild holiday temps

After a blustery Wednesday, winds will ease Thursday and a warm front will approach late at night. While a cold air mass will be in place initially, some moisture will move in allowing for the chance parts of the region to see some snowflakes during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Thursday will start out with a good deal of sunshine with a few clouds moving late in the day. Despite the abundance of sunshine, it will only be in the upper 30s. Wind chills will hold in the 20s for much of the day until the early evening hours when the winds finally diminish.

A warm front will approach the region Thursday night and with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s. Some snow showers could cross through the region during the overnight hours. A coating will be possible on grassy surfaces in the city. Some of the northern suburbs may end up with an inch or so.

There could be a few leftover snow showers early in the morning of Christmas Eve. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Christmas 2021 looks to be a wet one as a wave of low pressure brings periods of light rain for the city and coastal sections. For areas well inland, it could be a little bit of an icy mix at the onset. Regardless of if it starts out wintry or wet, it will be a mild day as temperatures climb to around 50 degrees.

Sunday may feature a few leftover showers early, but the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain to be on the mild side with highs around 50.