NEW YORK — The tri-state area continues to clean up from the aftermath of Ida’s remnants, the region should generally expect a quiet few days.

Much of the weekend will be dry, however weak storm system could bring the threat of a few light showers by Sunday night and it may linger into Monday morning. For now, it does not look to be a big deal and won’t force the rivers to rise once again.

At this point, there are still a few flood warnings in the region as the rivers are, in some cases, well above flood stage. The good news is that all of them are about to crest or are receding at this point.

Saturday will be gorgeous, featuring a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will be calmer and that will help bring temperatures up into the upper 70s.

Heading into to Sunday is where we will see a little wrinkle in the forecast. Expect a few more clouds around ahead of a weak system that approaches the region. Highs will be holding in the upper 70s. For now, it looks like a few light showers will pass through the region late in the day and it may linger into Monday morning.

For now, it does not look like it would ignite any concerns for additional flooding, as any rainfall amounts will be very light.

After the early risk of showers on Monday, skies will clear out, leaving us with a pleasant Labor Day afternoon. Temperatures should be able to make a return to the lower 80s.

Tuesday features more sunshine with highs around 80 degrees.