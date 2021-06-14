Rain and thunderstorms return to kick off the workweek

Get ready for an unsettled start to the week. Another round of showers is expected into Monday with the chance of thunderstorms.

Expect mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 75 in the city. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 75 degrees.

Also, anticipate a wet finish lasting through Tuesday morning. There’s only a marginal risk of severe weather with the greatest potential north and west of the city. In fact, that’s where the highest rain totals will be.

The break from the humidity will also come to an end as moisture builds throughout the tri-state area. It will feel a bit sticky Monday and Tuesday before crisp air returns on Wednesday.

Finally, the remainder of the week looks dry with warmer temperatures making a comeback. The next chance for rain will be on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in the Gulf. This area of low pressure has about a 50% chance of becoming the next named storm in the next five days. Either way, heavy rainfall is expected over Central America and Southern Mexico.

We are also tracking another system off the mid-Atlantic coast. These clusters of showers and storms are slated to move northeastward over the warm Gulf Stream which allows for a 20% chance of tropical development as it moves away from the U.S. Bill and Claudette are the names on deck.