Cloudy, cool Sunday with a chance of PM rain

It was a nice start to the holiday weekend weather wise, with seasonable temperatures. Anticipate a nice start to Sunday with slightly cooler weather. It will be a nice afternoon for baseball as the Yankees take on the Orioles at 1 p.m.

However, it’s expected to be a wet finish with late day scattered showers and storms. There could be some leftover showers early on Labor Day followed by sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

You won’t need the rain gear again until Wednesday. Also, this next chance for showers and storms could hold some severe weather. So, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and inform you accordingly.

Tracking the tropics

As we approach the peak of hurricane season, Sept. 10, the Atlantic Basin is showing no signs of slowing down. We are ahead of schedule with 12 total storms, 5 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

Currently, Larry is a category 3 hurricane and will continue to move across the Central Atlantic in the coming days.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Larry has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible and could become a Cat 4 hurricane within the next couple of days. Larry is expected to pass over Bermuda as a major hurricane Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding to the island.

While Larry isn’t expected to hit the United States at this time, it could affect beaches. Keep in mind we are tracking a frontal system that’s set to bring showers and storms by Wednesday to our area. If for some reason, Larry’s track changes and gets absorbed into that system, there is a chance for more of an impact. In the meantime, life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected next week because of the storm.

We are also keeping close tabs on another area of showers and storms over the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s expected to move north over the Gulf, which could spell more trouble for areas recovering from Ida. If this storm continues to develop, it will likely become Mindy.