Autumn in full swing: Sunny Monday with cooler temps this week

The week ahead looks chilly as autumn is in full swing with the calendar turning to November.

Monday seems to be the best bet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. The jet stream will take a dip and bring some storminess along with it.

A weak cold front will move through the region as Canadian air will slowly settle into the region later this week.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers as a weak front will pass through the area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 53 in the city, mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be chilly early followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as chilly air will overspread the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 50 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers mainly east of the city as an area of low pressure will pass to the east. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 51 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.