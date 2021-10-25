Warm temps, flash flood watch for NY, NJ as fall nor’easter approaches

Get ready for rain-soaked streets leading up to the Halloween weekend with the potential for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance that could be upgraded as we get closer to the nor’easter.

A storm system will gradually work its way into the region from the west bringing unsettled weather late in the day. We can expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon with temperatures well above average.

This nor’easter will come in two parts. The first beginning after sunset on Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain will be heavy at times early Tuesday with gusty winds developing.

Another round will get underway after about 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue through early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy as the storm system slowly drifts away from the area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s for much of the area.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. An area of low pressure will gradually move in from the west bringing rain late in the day. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.