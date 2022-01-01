The first day of 2022 will be a soggy one thanks to a passing storm. Once the storm passes, temperatures will take a tumble making it a cold start to the work week.

Expect periods of rain and drizzle all day on New Year’s Day. At times, the rain could be on the heavy side and cause ponding on area roadways. Despite the rainfall, it will remain a mild day with highs approaching the mid to upper 50s.

Most of the showers will taper off by Saturday night.

On Sunday, temperatures may still be in the 50s through the middle part of the day, but it will turn sharply colder heading through the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust to around 25 mph from the northwest and eventually drive temperatures down into the lower 30s. Wind chills will likely be in the teens by daybreak on Monday morning.

Despite the ample amount of sunshine, temperatures will hold in the lower 30s on Monday. The winds should ease, but it will still feel like the upper 20s to around 30.