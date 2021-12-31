Mild, cloudy finish to the year

It’s the final countdown to 2021 with a mild finish to the year followed by a balmy start to 2022.

The unsettled weather pattern continues with a stationary front positioned south of the region. This setup has led to spotty showers and copious cloud cover this week. That frontal boundary will lift as a warm front allowing for milder air to arrive.

Highs are expected to rise highs into the 50s with overnight temps mainly in the upper 40s. In fact, there is a chance of breaking into the top five warmest ball drop temperatures on record in Times Square.

Meanwhile, even though the rain has tapered off for now, areas of dense fog along with damp streets will add extra travel time to your morning commute. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for parts of the tri-state including Sullivan, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean, and Mercer counties.

There’s also a chance of a few spot showers north and west of the city along with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Then anticipate increasing clouds as the ball drops with rain developing Saturday morning.

Temperatures will likely max out in the mid-50s Saturday and nearing 60 on Sunday. There will be periods of rain on New Year’s with a chance of more showers for the second half of the weekend. As the system exits, a strong cold front will send temperatures plunging below freezing. There could be some flakes as it departs.

Keep in mind the main concerns will be moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds 30-40+ mph, minor flooding, and coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory is slated to go into effect for parts of the Tri-State 4-10am Saturday. Wet roads will make getting around town challenging and gusty winds could cause down trees and powerlines. As always, stay tuned for updates.