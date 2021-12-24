Early morning snow clears for milder, sunny Friday

People in the tri-state area were treated to a dusting of snow during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, any snow that falls will not last, as another storm approaches for Christmas Day. This time, there will be a rain event spoiling the holiday.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night. Scattered snow showers could develop as soon as the late evening hours, but the best chance for any snow will be during the wee hours of the morning. Accumulations will be light with perhaps a dusting or so for spots in the city. As temperatures will be much colder to the north, any snow that develops will have a better chance of sticking and amounts could approach an inch or so.

Any leftover snow showers should taper off early in the morning of Christmas Eve. Skies will briefly clear out for the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 40s.

The clouds return Friday evening as another storm moves into the region. A few rain showers could develop as early as the late evening hours, with periods of rain possible throughout the day on Christmas Day. It will be a bit warmer as temperatures near 50 degrees.

As the storm departs, the winds will kick up from the north on Sunday. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 40s in the morning under partly to mostly sunny skies, then fall in the afternoon into the upper 30s.

For now, Monday features a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have to see if a weak disturbance brings a shot of light rain or snow shower late in the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.