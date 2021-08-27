Heat, humidity continue Friday before a relief this weekend

NEW YORK — The tri-state area will endure one more day of heat and humidity before a cold front will move into the region, bringing heavy rain and flooding concerns.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday for much of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies during the morning followed by showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of these storms may contain locally heavy downpours.

The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s over New Jersey, upper 80s for the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler with a high of 76 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Partly sunny on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front will remain draped over the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with a high of 84 degrees in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 75.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and drier as high pressure will work its way in from Canada. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.