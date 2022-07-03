NEW YORK (PIX11)– After a string of hot and muggy days, the humidity is finally expected to take a dive Sunday.

The air will be noticeably drier later Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will drop a few degrees as well. Most areas are expected to reach the upper 80s, but it will not feel as hot as it has been lately.

A high of 86 degrees, bright skies, and low humidity are also in store for Independence Day. Conditions will be great for hitting the beach, firing up the barbeque, and relaxing by the pool.

For those planning to check out the fireworks later in the day, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.