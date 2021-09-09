Thursday storms still a threat, but gorgeous Friday, weekend ahead

NEW YORK — While showers and storms are still a threat Thursday, most of the flood warnings have expired across our area, which should be a relief for areas still recovering from last week’s Ida flooding.

A slow-moving cold front will continue to drift through the area Thursday and move offshore by the evening. We can expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 75 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

We should finally see skies start to clear out as we head into Thursday night.

High pressure will slide into the region giving us a beautiful stretch that will last through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies starting on Friday and it will continue until Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures may warm up into the mid 80s.

By Monday, things may get a little unsettled as a slow-moving frontal boundary brings the chance of showers and storms through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s.