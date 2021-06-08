Thunderstorms Tuesday as scorching, sweltering heat continues

NEW YORK — After several days of sweltering weather, New York City marked its first heat wave of 2021 on Tuesday.

Central Park hit 90 degrees, making it the third day in a row of temperatures at or above 90.

A heat advisory was in effect for parts of the region.

Expect high temperatures again on Wednesday.

This time, more widespread storms will develop in the afternoon, potentially severe in some areas. The storms could be slow-movers and that could create localized flash flooding.

Wednesday may end up being a repeat of Tuesday. A cold front will approach from the north allowing for a few more thunderstorms to flare up in the afternoon. Highs may once again climb into the 80s.

When the front drops south, cooler air will follow behind and stick around through next weekend.

While Thursday looks to be very nice, Friday may be unsettled. The front will stall just to the south and a wave of low pressure will ride along the boundary. As a result, expect showers to develop and easterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 70s. The weekend looks dry, but it may feature a good amount of clouds with temperatures in the 70s.