NEW YORK (PIX11) — Severe thunderstorms swept across New York City and Long Island early Monday morning, and the rain is expected to stick around.

A stationary front will remain draped near the region throughout much of the week keeping unsettled weather over the area. Folks can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 60 degrees in the city, upper 50s to low 60s for the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another storm system will move through the area. Temperatures will once again struggle to reach 60 degrees in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will briefly dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 degrees in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with another round of rain as low pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low to mid 60s for the suburbs.