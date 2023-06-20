NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure off the coast of New England will allow us to squeeze in one more dry day, but an unsettled pattern develops heading into the latter part of the week. Unfortunately, the chance of rain will continue into the weekend and will likely continue into next week.

After skies brightened up on Tuesday, the clouds will roll right back in during the night as an onshore flow persists. Overnight temperatures will end up dropping into the lower 60s.

Summer begins Wednesday at 10:47 a.m., marking the day with the longest amount of daylight, 15 hours and 38 minutes. Unfortunately we won’t be taking advantage of the sun. The easterly flow off the ocean will keep the clouds around all day long. There may be some breaks in the clouds allowing the sun to peak out at times, but skies will remain overcast for the most part.

A warm front will lift from the south bringing some rain late Wednesday night and it may continue before it tapers off by around daybreak on Thursday morning. While the steady rain ends early, the risk of scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day. There is a risk that one or two of these storms may produce torrential downpours and lead to localized flooding. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s.

The active pattern will continue into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up especially in the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday. The risk for storms may decrease on Sunday as the wave moves offshore. Temperatures during the period will be in the low to mid 80s.

Early next week, another disturbance brings the chance for more summertime showers and storms. Temperatures will remain to be in the low to mid 80s.