It was another hot and steamy day around the five boroughs Sunday as afternoon temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s for the second straight day. Central Park just missed the 90-degree mark with a high of 89 degrees, but that was good enough to make it the second hottest day of the year. Those of you along the south shore of Long Island and Connecticut were able to escape the heat once again, as highs only reached the 70s.

As far as records are concerned, none were set or tied Sunday, but LaGuardia came the closest. They reached 92 degrees, just 2 degrees short of the day’s record high originally set in 1992 (94).

Look for the heat to gradually subside as a line of showers and thunderstorms move through later Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop through the 80s and into the mid 70s.

Once the wet weather moves through, cooler and drier air will settle into the region. Afternoon highs on Monday will only be in the 70s, and we may not even get out of the 60s on Tuesday.