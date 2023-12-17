NEW YORK (PIX11) — A thunderstorm is expected to bring heavy rain, wind, and potential flooding to the New York City area over the next few days.

The rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook, flood watch, and wind advisory have been issued for the tri-state area from Sunday evening through Monday evening, according to the NWS.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 59. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph, forecasters said.

The wind and rain last until midday on Monday, when the temperature hovers around 53.

It will be cloudy with a high near 40 on Tuesday, with a chance of more rain.

The rest of the workweek looks sunny and seasonable.