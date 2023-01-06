NEW YORK (PIX11) — After what has been a remarkable mild stretch, which included highs in the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are finally cooling down. The weekend looks fine, but a weak system looms for late Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures are expected to be marginally cold, there is a chance for some light snow for some. The impacts does look to be minimal the snow will struggle to stick.

A few widely scattered showers will continue to linger around on Friday evening. Heading into the overnight, the rain will dissipate and skies will clear out with lows expected to be in the mid 30s.

Saturday features a fair a good deal of clouds as a frontal boundary passes to the north. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but there will be a breeze at times making it feel slightly colder.

The winds should diminish as high pressure moves through the region on Sunday. Expect highs to be around 40. Clouds will be on the increase during the latter part of the day well ahead of an approaching system.

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid 30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the approaching system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations look to be very limited due to the fact that it may end up mixing with rain, especially along coastal sections.

Any rain or snow associated with the weak disturbance will taper off Monday morning and skies will clear out. Temperatures will be around the mid 40s.

Jumping ahead toward the end of next week and into a weekend, another system looks to bring another chance of rain, wind and snow. Of course, that is still several days away, but it is something worth watching.