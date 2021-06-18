Things start to heat up Friday before hot, humid weekend

NEW YORK — An area of high pressure continues to keep us dry for at least another day Friday. A cold front brings the chance of some thunderstorms on Saturday, but it should clear out for Father’s Day.

Friday starts out sunny and pleasant, but heat and humidity begin to rise in the afternoon as the winds shift more southwesterly. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

During the latter part of the day, a few high clouds will also start to move in ahead of the next storm system.

A warm front could bring some isolated showers on Saturday, but much of the day looks okay. It will be very warm and humid as temperatures climb toward 90. Heading into the evening, a cold front will spark a round of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

The front will stall to the south keeping a good deal of clouds on Father Day. It will also remain warm and humid as temperatures stick around in the upper 80s.

In the Gulf of Mexico, a tropical storm may develop heading into Friday and track north toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast. That storm is expected to dump a good deal of rain across the Southeast stretching from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Beyond the weekend, the storm will track toward the Mid-Atlantic and possibly become a player in our forecast early next week.

Depending on the track, the remnants of the storm could bring showers around here sometime between Monday late and Tuesday. Further details on the potential impacts will be determined as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.