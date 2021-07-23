The weekend starts off on a gorgeous note

NEW YORK — An area of high pressure continues to make its way from the Great Lakes to our region and continue to bring us this wonderful stretch.

A weak system passing to the northeast brought a few isolated showers late in the day on Friday, but they have been brief and quick-moving.

Any leftover isolated showers should diminish early on Friday evening. The rest of the night will feature patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as the high shifts right over the city. It will be a sunny day with temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

The gorgeous stretch comes to an end as a storm system approaches the region on Sunday. A warm front could bring the chance of showers early in the morning. It will also bring back the humidity as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s.

In the afternoon and into the evening hours, a few scattered showers and storms may develop and continue into the evening.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will climb to around 90 and the risk of a storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

Heading into a Wednesday, a wave of low pressure could bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms that could continue into Thursday.

Due to the increased storm risk, that may bring the temperature back down into the 80s, but it will remain humid.