The thaw has arrived as the tri-state gets into the 50s

NEW YORK — After a damp Tuesday, the sun was able to break through the clouds late.

Expect more sun on Wednesday with southerly winds in place allowing for a nice and mild day. With much of the region having a snow-pack since the start of February, a lot of it will melt in the coming days as temperatures climb well above freezing.

Skies have already started to clear out late on Tuesday afternoon, and it will continue into the evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in the city. Some areas, mainly north and west, could be cold enough for some refreezing to occur.

Wednesday starts out with a good deal of sunshine. Southwesterly winds will help bring temperatures up toward 50 degrees during the day. Later on, a cold front could bring a stray shower at night.

Cooler air filters in behind the front for Thursday and Friday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s as a brisk northwesterly wind develop.

On Saturday, a storm system will approach from the southwest. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to around 50, so it will be a rain event for most. For inland areas, it may start as some wet snow at the onset, but they should changeover to rain as well.

Most of Sunday is shaping up to be fine as temperatures climb into the lower 50s. A storm system should hold off until late Sunday night bringing back another round of rain that will linger into Monday morning.

