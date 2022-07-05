NEW YORK (PIX11)– The fireworks may be gone but the warm weather will last a little longer.

In most locations, Tuesday temperatures are expected to hit the mid and upper 80s, and parts of New Jersey may hit 90 again. In addition, the humidity will also increase, and a shower or storm is likely to move through the area in the afternoon.

Keep an umbrella on hand for the rest of the week. A stationary front will meander its way north and south of the five boroughs through Friday, and some wet weather could occasionally develop along that front. Look for conditions to dry out this weekend.