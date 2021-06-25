The heat returns starting this weekend

NEW YORK — Temperatures are on the climb heading into next week.

The jet stream is lifting northward allowing for the heat to return and it will stick around. We could potentially have our next heat wave by the middle part of next week.

Some high clouds have moved in Friday evening as temperatures drop to around 70 degrees. The humidity will creep up and some patchy fog or drizzle could develop overnight.

On Saturday, temperatures are going to climb into the mid 80s in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like the upper 80s. The heat and humidity could cause an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures climb further into the upper 80s on Sunday and the heat index will likely climb into the lower 90s. While the threat of a thunderstorm is possible, it will be less likely in the afternoon as a weak area of high pressure crosses through the region.

If temperatures do not hit 90 on Sunday, it will likely reach it on Monday and it may warm up further into the mid 90s by Tuesday. The heat will lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Adding in the heat index, it will feel more like the mid 90s to around 100 during the period. Also, each day could bring the risk of a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.

A frontal boundary could finally move in on Friday bringing the best chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.