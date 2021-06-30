The heat is out but severe storms arrive

NEW YORK — The 2nd heat wave of the year is coming to a close, but not without a bang.

The temperature topped out in the 90s for the 8th time this season in Central Park. Records were set at LaGuardia with a high of 100 degrees and in Newark at 103 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, that is the warmest temperatures ever recording for Newark in the month of June.

Ending the heat wave is a cold front that is bringing showers and storms for the next couple of days. Some of the thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging winds and hail. For this reason, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued north of the city through the evening hours Wednesday night.

The storms will gradually sink south toward the coast on Wednesday evening, but they should weaken with the loss of daytime heating. Despite the showers and storms, it will remain to be a warm and humid night with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday may start out with a little sun in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms will redevelop during the middle part of the day. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and should wind down by Friday morning. Some of these storms could produce torrential downpours that could lead of Flash Flooding.

For now, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of New Jersey, starting Thursday afternoon, but it is conceivable that it may expand further into New York. Despite the rain, it will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

The heavier downpours should diminish Friday morning, but the chance of additional showers will remain through the day as the front stalls right across the region. The good news is that temperatures will continue to drop to around 80 as a result of the clouds cover and showers.

On Saturday, temperatures will be even cooler with highs struggling to hit 70 in the afternoon. The risk of showers will remain as and upper level low behind the cold front slowing drifts toward New England.

Conditions should start to improve on July 4th. While the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will remain, it will be generally a nice day. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Any isolated shower or thunderstorm that flares up during the day, should diminish before the fireworks displays get underway.