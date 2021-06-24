The heat humidity arrive this weekend

NEW YORK — The beautiful stretch is coming to a close.

A weak disturbance could bring a light shower early Friday morning, and the humidity will follow behind in the afternoon. Through the weekend, the temperatures will be on the climb and we may see the 90s heading into next week

After a mainly clear evening, clouds will be on the increase overnight as wave of low pressure passes offshore. A few light showers may develop toward daybreak. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Any light showers early Friday morning should taper off quickly and skies will start to clear out during the midday hours. Temperatures will climb closer to 80 degrees in the afternoon, but more importantly, the humidity will be on the increase.

Along with the humidity, the heat will move in through the weekend. Saturday features some high clouds as temperatures climb into mid 80s. By Sunday temperatures will get closer to 90, but it may feel more like the lower 90s.

By next week, actual air temperatures could possibly hit the lower 90s and the heat index could approach the upper 90s. A stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will bring a better chance of scattered thunderstorms.

The heat eases during the latter part the week, but the humidity will stick around.