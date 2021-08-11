The extreme heat continues

NEW YORK — The heat continues on Thursday.

Temperatures soared into the 90s for parts of the region, but it was the oppressive humidity that made it really tough. The heat index approached passed 100 degrees in the city as well as interior sections of New Jersey during the afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings have expanded over much of the region for Thursday as the temperatures will climb further into the 90s and it will feel more like 105 degrees for many sections including the city.

A few thunderstorms flared up once again because of the heat and humidity on Wednesday. The risk of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the evening. Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings have been issued with some the storms as they could produce 60 mph gusts, small hail and torrential downpours.

Once the threat diminishes in the evening, it will be a warm and humid night as temperatures drop into the upper 70s.

On Thursday, temperatures are going to quickly soar into the mid to upper 90s. Adding in the very high levels of humidity, we will see the heat index topping out past 105 degrees during the day. Once again, the threat of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day.

Friday will feature more of the same, however, the humidity will back off just a touch. Still, it will be a dangerously hot day as temperatures climb back into the mid 90s. Feel like readings will end up at around 100-105 degrees.

It will be another hot and humid day as the heat index climbs to around 90 degrees. Keeping the temperatures from climbing any further is a cold front that will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Eventually the front will pass allowing for relief to finally arrive. A pleasant northerly wind will bring temperatures down to around 80 during the afternoon on Sunday.

The comfortable weather continues heading into next week. On Monday and Tuesday, it will be sunny as temperatures climb into the lower 80s.