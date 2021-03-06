The countdown to spring is on with a warm week coming

NEW YORK — The warmup many of you are hoping for is on the way.

The only caveat is that we must get through the winter chill these next couple of days.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will dominate tonight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s across the city. Northwesterly winds will send wind chills into the teens under partly cloudy skies.

Then sunshine will return tomorrow with highs near 40 degrees followed by lows in the twenties again. You will need the heavier winter coat and accessories Monday morning. Overnight temps will average in the 20s, but it will feel more like the teens.

Even though it will be a chilly start to the week, you’ll finally be able to peel away the extra layers as temperatures soar into the 60s. Along with a mild treat, you can expect a dry streak through Thursday.

However, we are paying close attention to an approaching cold front. This frontal boundary will bring copious amounts of clouds and cooler temps. There’s only a slight chance of showers on Friday.