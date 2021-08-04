The city remains dry but eastern LI gets drenched

NEW YORK — It’s all quiet for much of the region, but the frontal boundary offshore continued to keep the clouds around for the second day in a row.

A pair of low pressure systems will ride along the front bringing some rain for Long Island. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday morning for Suffolk County as the rain could come down heavy.

For the city and points inland, we should remain dry for much of Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

A few light showers may develop down the Jersey Shore, but much of the action will remain over Eastern Long Island two waves of low pressure passes just off the shore. Some light rain has already developed early Wednesday evening, but it may become heavy late at night as the first wave approaches.

Another round of heavy downpours are possible Thursday morning as the second wave of low pressure passes the region. Some of the rain may reach further west toward the city, but it should be very light. While the city may only end up with a trace or so of rain, the Twin Forks of Long Island may get as much as an inch or so in a short period. Flash Flooding will be a possibility.

As far as the rest of Thursday goes, the clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon as the frontal boundary finally drifts out to sea. Highs will be around 80 degrees

By Friday, the sun will be out in full force. A good southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to quickly climb back into the upper 80s.

Over the weekend, we should be dealing with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be up, so that may spark up an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.