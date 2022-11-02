NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warmth continues for the entire region. Winds will shift more easterly, backing temperatures down a touch on Thursday, but it will stay above normal across the region. As a result, we may see a few record highs in jeopardy heading into the weekend.

Expect mainly clear skies for Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip downtown around 50 in the city, while most surrounding suburbs go down into the 40s. Only a few spots may go down into the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies. A light east breeze may bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s. Considering that the normal high is in the upper 50s, it will still be a very mild day.

By Friday, temperatures will be on the climb once again. Some high clouds will be around as temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Throughout the weekend, we will see temperatures soar into the low to mid-70s. The record on marathon Sunday is 74 degrees, and there is a good chance we may tie or break it. For the runners, expect the morning temperatures to be in the lower to mid-60s. Temperatures this mild and the fact it may be a bit humid could be very tough for the runners.

A weakening frontal boundary approaches to the north and west, bringing the chance of a shower late Sunday night into Monday morning. However, skies will clear out for the rest of Monday, and it will stay mild with highs in the mid-70s despite the frontal passage.

Also, Daylight Saving Time ends early on Sunday morning. The clock moves back an hour at 2 a.m., allowing for an extra hour of sleep. However, the sun will set before 5 p.m. on Sunday.