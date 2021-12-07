Temps tumble Tuesday, followed by some snow on Wednesday

New Yorkers were treated to an unseasonably mild Monday as temperatures rose into the 60s across the five boroughs.

Unfortunately, the mild air didn’t stick around as a cold front is making its way through the region, sending temperatures tumbling.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 40 in the city and in the low 40s for the suburbs.

Believe it or not, some forecast models are hinting at a few snowflakes on Wednesday. We will not see a big winter storm, but a coating to an inch is likely in most locations. Areas to the north and west could get a bit more. We could very well see our first measurable snowfall since Feb. 22, 2021 (0.4″).

Temperatures will be below average with a high of 38 in the city and in the mid 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be another chilly day, but there should be plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front arrives later in the day. Temps will be closer to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

As we look ahead, the mild air that we saw Monday could make another appearance this coming weekend. Temperatures are likely to increase once again ahead of a cold front on Friday, and another 60-degree day is possible.

As with most Decembers though, the mild conditions will be short-lived and temperatures will drop back into the 40s by next Monday.