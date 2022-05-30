NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unofficial start of summer will feature some summer-like heat this Memorial Day.

High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic bringing summer-like temperatures to the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 86 in New York City and in the mid-80s in the surrounding areas.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably hot as high pressure will continue to bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be closer to normal with a high around 80 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be around 81 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Watch: Beach safety tips this Memorial Day