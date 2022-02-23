NEW YORK (PIX11) — Don’t put away your coat and shovel.

Despite record warmth on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop through the night and should return to the 20s and 30s for New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Some winter weather is expected later in the day into Friday.

A winter storm watch was issued for parts of northeast New Jersey, southeast New York and southern Connecticut. The watch will last from 10 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday; it covers Western Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Northern Westchester, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London.

Dangerous driving conditions are possible in those areas on Friday morning. Snow is expected to mix with sleet early Friday and then transition to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. Precipitation should be done by Friday evening.

The areas under the winter storm watch could see 4-6 inches of snow. Other portions of the region are only expected to see 1-3 inches of accumulation.