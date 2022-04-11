After a relatively chilly weekend, temperatures are on the climb. While there could a few showers from time to time, temperatures will be well above normal for this week. A few times, we will see highs well above the 70 degree mark.

A warm front will approach the region late on Monday night. A few showers may pass through, but most of it should be on the light side. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.

The risk of a shower will stick around through the midday period on Tuesday. The sun will then break through the clouds and temperatures will soar toward 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be another mild day, but a sea breeze will kick in early in the afternoon. That will keep highs in the 60s.

Another warm front brings the threat of a late night shower on Wednesday night, but that will set the plate of another warm day on Thursday. Expect temperatures to leap into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A cold front will approach late in the day bringing the risk for a few scattered showers in the afternoon or evening.

Friday looks OK, but it will be somewhat cooler. Expect highs to be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

As far as Saturday goes, it will be sunny, but a cold front brings scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Cooler air will filter into the region behind the front. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Easter Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.