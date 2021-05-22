Dog cools off in a New York City water fountain on a hot day.

NEW YORK — A summer-like scorcher is on tap this weekend in New York and New Jersey.

A westerly airflow will bring temperatures into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon Saturday. Many areas just west of the city will likely end up in the lower 90s.

There will be some high clouds during the day, and that may keep the city from hitting the 90-degree mark. Late in the afternoon or evening, a stray shower could develop from the passage of a warm front.

On Sunday, the city will have a better chance of hitting 90 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. The record high for the city is 94 degrees, so there is a chance that it may be broken.

Late in the day, a cold front will drop south, bringing a chance for some showers in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to cool down significantly for the start of the next workweek.

Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 70s on Monday as a northwesterly flow dominates during the day. The winds will ease on Tuesday and that will help temperatures recover back into the upper 70s.