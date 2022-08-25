NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather, keeping above-average temperatures over much of the region.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with humidity levels creeping up slowly toward evening. The high temperature will be 92 degrees in the city and in the low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak front will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will still be very warm, with a high of 90 in the city and in the low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for our area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as winds will begin to shift onshore. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 83 in the city, in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy as temperatures will return to above average. The high will be 86 in the city and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop toward the evening as a storm system will approach the region from the west.

Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be 87 in the city, in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.